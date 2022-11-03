Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Heavy fog cancels county school bus routes Thursday morning

School bus routes in Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton are cancelled Thursday morning due to heavy fog. Windsor City bus routes are running.

Environment Canada has a fog advisory in effect for most of southern Ontario

CBC News ·
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning Thursday morning for most of southwestern Ontario. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

All buses will run this afternoon; parents just need to get their children to school on their own this morning.

Environment Canada has a fog advisory in effect for most of southern Ontario.

With near-zero visibility, it warns that travel is hazardous.

The fog is expected to dissipate late Thursday morning.

