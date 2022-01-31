Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Fog advisory issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

There's a fog advisory in the region Monday morning.

Environment Canada warns 'near zero' visibility in freezing fog areas

CBC News
In this file photo a car drives through thick fog in Surrey, British Columbia on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday morning. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Environment Canada issued the advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. 

The weather authority said the freezing fog can cause near-zero visibility and can be hazardous on roadways. 

Some surfaces that are not treated may also become slippery. 

So far, school bus services in Windsor-Essex have not been impacted by the fog. 

Callers to CBC's Windsor Morning say visibility is particularly bad on County Road 22 and Highway 3 in Essex County Monday morning. 

