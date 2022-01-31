Fog advisory issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

There's a fog advisory in the region Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued the advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The weather authority said the freezing fog can cause near-zero visibility and can be hazardous on roadways.

Some surfaces that are not treated may also become slippery.

So far, school bus services in Windsor-Essex have not been impacted by the fog.

Callers to CBC's Windsor Morning say visibility is particularly bad on County Road 22 and Highway 3 in Essex County Monday morning.

