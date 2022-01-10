Fluoride to be added back in to Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle water systems Wednesday

After years without fluoride, parts of Windsor-Essex will have the mineral added back into drinking water systems Wednesday.

This week, residents in Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle will have fluoride flowing into their water systems for the first time since 2013. During a media briefing Monday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's (WECHU) acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said this is a "positive step."

"As a public health intervention, fluoridation of water is a good thing," Nesathurai said.

"Having better dental health is good for the community overall — it's particularly good for people of more disadvantaged social backgrounds."

The reintroduction of fluoride will cap off a lengthy saga over the mineral, which is added to water to prevent tooth decay but can increase the risk of an enamel discolouration known as fluorosis if children consume more than recommended.

Fluoride had been added to the water in Windsor for decades, but in 2013, city councillors voted to discontinue its use.

Some Windsor city council members initially argued that fluoride could be obtained from toothpaste and other critics have presented general fears over adding chemicals to water supplies.

Council reversed that decision in 2018, though Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was one of three council members who were against bringing fluoride back.

In order to proceed, approval was also needed from Tecumseh or LaSalle council, which share Windsor's water supply. The green light came in April 2019 from Tecumseh.

The re-introduction of fluoride into the system has been expected and the date was announced in a news release from ENWIN Utilities on Monday.

WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said the health unit has been an "advocate" for returning fluoride to the water system and stated that it will help the oral health of the community.

"We know in Windsor-Essex, that our oral health disease and issues related to oral health are significant here and much worse than the province," she said.

According to the latest oral health report from WECHU, the percentage of children with "decay and/or requiring urgent care" in 2016/2017 increased by 51 per cent compared to 2011/2012.

"The most alarming trend was the three-fold increase in the proportion of children eligible for topical fluorides," the report reads.

It said the removal of fluoride in 2013 may "explain the increase in children eligible for topical fluoride."