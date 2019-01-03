Flu numbers up, hitting youth and young adults more this season

There have been 68 confirmed flu cases in Windsor-Essex this flu season.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting medical officer of health with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, says he expects that number to go up.

"It's hard to predict but given what we've seen in previous weeks, that number will continue to increase," said Ahmed.

According to Ahmed, the number of influenza cases is up — last season there were 17.

"We are seeing more cases in the community in young children and young adults," said Ahmed. "This is very different than the previous year."

There are 68 confirmed cases of the flu so far this season in Windsor-Essex. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Ahmed says last year's flu strain mostly targeted the elderly.

"Most people think influenza is a disease where the elderly only is affected," said Ahmed, adding that the influenza season continues until the spring.

"The weather has been mild, which is a good thing, but the influenza season can finish anywhere between April and May."

Ahmed says this year's flu vaccine is a "good match."

"This is your best defence against contracting influenza," he said. Ahmed also said that it was not too late to get a flu shot.

"The flu season is far from over."