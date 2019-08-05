Sunflowers, snapdragons most popular says local flower farmer
'We think that growing local and selling local flowers is important'
One local flower farm has discovered sunflowers and snapdragons are the most popular in the region.
Floramère Flower Farm has been growing flowers for about three years and have flowers for both decoration and eating purposes.
"We think that growing local and selling local flowers is important because they last much longer and even smell better," said owner Natasha Chortos. "Our flowers are cut within a day or two of us selling them."
Chortos said business has been "wonderful," selling at both the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market and a few other area small businesses.
"It can be hot, but it's beautiful to be out here," said Chortos.
Tap to hear Chortos talking about her business with Windsor Morning's Tom Addison.
Some social media attention has Chortos worried about her fields getting trampled, so she keeps her exact five-acre Ruthven location a secret. One day she hopes to plant a field of sunflowers just for photographers to use.
