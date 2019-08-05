Skip to Main Content
Sunflowers, snapdragons most popular says local flower farmer
Windsor·Photos

Sunflowers, snapdragons most popular says local flower farmer

Floramère Flower Farm has been growing flowers for about three years and have flowers for both decoration and eating purposes. 

'We think that growing local and selling local flowers is important'

CBC ·
(Tom Addison/CBC)

One local flower farm has discovered sunflowers and snapdragons are the most popular in the region.

Floramère Flower Farm has been growing flowers for about three years and have flowers for both decoration and eating purposes. 

"We think that growing local and selling local flowers is important because they last much longer and even smell better," said owner Natasha Chortos. "Our flowers are cut within a day or two of us selling them."

(Tom Addison/CBC)

Chortos said business has been "wonderful," selling at both the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market and a few other area small businesses.

"It can be hot, but it's beautiful to be out here," said Chortos. 

Tap to hear Chortos talking about her business with Windsor Morning's Tom Addison.

It may be one of the happiest places on earth. Tucked away in the bottom right corner of Essex county, in Ruthven, is Floramère Flowers It's a flower farm, where the rows of crops bloom in all of natures colours Natasha Chortos is the flower farmer, she spoke with the CBC's Tom Addison about this years crop. 4:57

Some social media attention has Chortos worried about her fields getting trampled, so she keeps her exact five-acre Ruthven location a secret. One day she hopes to plant a field of sunflowers just for photographers to use. 

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Related Stories

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.