More flooding on Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent
Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood warning
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood warning in Chatham-Kent.
It said in a release that there is flooding along Erie Shore Drive, with water on the road. As well it's asking the public to stay away so any emergency services that may been needed can get to the area. Flooding may continue into the evening.
"There is currently a special weather statement in effect for strong, gusty winds today, and a gale warning in effect from the marine forecast," the LTVCA said in the release.
Forecasts say winds speed will not increase too much above current wind conditions, but more water could build up. If the winds drop off and switch to the west this evening, then the flooding should stop, said the release.
Since Nov. 12, the LTVCA notified the public four times that there was flooding on Erie Shore Drive.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?