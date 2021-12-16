Skip to Main Content
Windsor

More flooding on Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent

Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood warning as Erie Shore Drive sees water accumulated on the roadway.

Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood warning

CBC News ·
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood warning in Chatham-Kent. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood warning in Chatham-Kent.

It said in a release that there is flooding along Erie Shore Drive, with water on the road. As well it's asking the public to stay away so any emergency services that may been needed can get to the area. Flooding may continue into the evening.

"There is currently a special weather statement in effect for strong, gusty winds today, and a gale warning in effect from the marine forecast," the LTVCA said in the release.

Forecasts say winds speed will not increase too much above current wind conditions, but more water could build up. If the winds drop off and switch to the west this evening, then the flooding should stop, said the release.

Since Nov. 12, the LTVCA notified the public four times that there was flooding on Erie Shore Drive.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now