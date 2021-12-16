More flooding on Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood warning in Chatham-Kent.

It said in a release that there is flooding along Erie Shore Drive, with water on the road. As well it's asking the public to stay away so any emergency services that may been needed can get to the area. Flooding may continue into the evening.

"There is currently a special weather statement in effect for strong, gusty winds today, and a gale warning in effect from the marine forecast," the LTVCA said in the release.

Forecasts say winds speed will not increase too much above current wind conditions, but more water could build up. If the winds drop off and switch to the west this evening, then the flooding should stop, said the release.

Since Nov. 12, the LTVCA notified the public four times that there was flooding on Erie Shore Drive.