Flooding persists, state of emergency to be declared in Chatham-Kent

A state of emergency is being declared in Chatham-Kent.

According to a Facebook post from Ward 1 Coun. Melissa Harrigan, the dike at Buchanan Line has failed.

Coupled with extensive flooding, the mayor has begun the process to declare a state of emergency.

Chris Case, operations chief for Chatham-Kent emergency and fire services said overnight the ice shifted and water levels dropped.

"However, we found that there was a problem with the dike. They've been on the scene since 2 a.m.," said Case, adding that they were preparing for the dike to fail.

"When the dike fails it can flood homes, cause trouble with transport," said Case. "It's a very serious situation when that occurs."

This apartment parking lot is near downtown Chatham. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

The state of emergency declaration provides the municipality with extra funding and resources to deal with the flooding.

"We have our teams on standby," said Case.

Declaring a state of emergency shows the public it's a serious issue, said Chatham-Kent communications officer Jim Blake.

"It's unfortunately a fact of life living in a flat area close to a river," said Blake. "It's a concern. The businesses and low-lying homes that are affected."

Parry Landing Park in Chatham is under water thanks to flooding from the Thames River. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

The breach in the river is mostly affecting farmlands, but Blake said the flooding looks significant.

Last year, a state of emergency was declared and residents were then able to apply for emergency financial assistance.