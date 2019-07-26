'Our busiest year yet': Contractor says more residents installing screw piles to mitigate overland flooding
As water levels increase, residents are going to private contractors to combat flooding
Driving along Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., shows high water levels and flooded fields — but it also shows construction. Houses continue to be built in neighbourhoods like East Riverside despite calls from current residents for improved flood protection systems.
This means work for some companies has gone up — especially companies who install a flood protection system such as screw piles.
Screw piles are a ground anchoring system that allow for load-bearance to be transferred away from the structure itself onto the pile.
Home builds while flood concerns are high have made it the "busiest year yet" for a company like Postech Screw Piles, a Quebec owned company with a branch in Windsor.
"The pipes are designed to support the concrete foundation so nothing settles and sinks," said local branch owner Carmen Aquino. "There's less risk for the homeowner and the builder."
Companies like Postech are brought in to build plans by more traditional companies who have been working with conservation authorities to ensure standards are met.
According to Gino Piccioni with Timberland Homes, screw piles are one type of special equipment that are required when homes are built in areas with poor soil conditions.
One of Aquino's recent Riverside Drive homes had Postech install screw piles around the permiter, with the plan of building a concrete retaining wall to prevent shoreline flooding from seeping into the home's foundation.
"Along the back of their property, where they're supposed to have a break wall, the water is coming right over the break wall," said Aquino. "It was beneficial to use screw piles."
Installing screw piles can be "tens of thousands of dollars" and can take anywhere from half a day to two days to complete, according to Aquino.
Screw piles are often used in lighthouse or rail construction. They are also considered a more environmentally-friendly type of construction, reducing the need to displace and then transport soil away from the build site.
With files from Chris Ensing
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.