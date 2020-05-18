Flood warning issued for Erieau, Shrewsbury while LaSalle sees flooded streets

Strong winds and rain have caused flooding in the Rondeau Bay communities of Shrewsbury and Erieau on the bay side.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued a flood warning Monday, saying strong sustained wind speeds of 40 km/hr with gusts of 50 km/hr out of the east-northeast are creating waves on Rondeau Bay and sending them onshore in the communities.

Officials said flooding could continue through Tuesday evening.

Jason Wintermute with the LTVCA said flooding is appearing around homes and on some roads and is asking people to be careful.

"We don't really want people driving down those roads. You know there's water on the roads that could damage the road," he said. "You can't easily see what's under the road. There's people trying to protect their properties and then having people going around that area just creates problems for that. So we ask people to avoid the area."

Meanwhile in LaSalle, the town issued a statement acknowledging streets and homes around Front Road have been flooded.

The town said emergency services may be delayed to the area.

The town urged people to avoid flooded streets. (Marine Lefèvre/Radio-Canada)

"The streets west of Front Road are closed," read the statement. "In addition, the LaSalle Recreational Trails located along Turkey Creek at Matchette Road are closed due to overland flooding. Please avoid the area."

Officials say wake from vehicles causes damage to property and other vehicles, and drivers should avoid all flooded zones.

The boat ramp at the end of Laurier Drive is also temporarily closed due to the flooding.

The rain is expected to continue over the next 24 hours, and sustained winds for the next 36 hours.

The town said residents who are voluntarily evacuating their home should call the town at 519-969-4143 to register so that administration are aware of alternate contact information. Residents who are voluntarily evacuating should also contact their utility companies to shut off services.