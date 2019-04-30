Shoreline communities warned of flooding

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for Leamington and other shoreline communities.

This upgrades the flood watch issued Monday by the service.

The conservation authority is advising people to use caution and avoid areas where flooding could occur.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said strong east winds could add to the flooding.

"The flooding, it's a picture basically of the high water levels on the lakes, the winds and the wave action and of course the shower expected as well," explained Kimbell.

Areas of concern for flooding and erosion:

Municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee

Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island

Lake St. Clair shoreline

The flood warning is in effect until May 1st.

On the western side of Lake Erie, monitored by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, properties in Erieau have water on the lots. Forecasts suggest that water levels in the Rondeau Bay area could still climb 10 centimetres higher.