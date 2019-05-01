Don't drive through deep water: Flooded roads 'a mess' say Windsor police
'Do not drive through flooded roads,' tweeted WPS
Rainfall overnight had Environment Canada scrambling to keep up. The forecast was changed twice, and a special weather statement was briefly issued.
Meteorologist Sherry Williams said 47.3 millimetres of rain has fallen at the Windsor airport since Tuesday.
"Up until 2 a.m. we had 40.5 [millimetres]," said Williams. "A warm front boundary moved into southern Ontario. We were expecting it to be a little farther north, but it just started redeveloping along the boundary, so there was a series of thunderstorms that went along Windsor."
Many Windsorites woke up Wednesday to flooded roads and culverts. Windsor police called the roads "a mess" and advised the public to not drive through flooded streets.
Streets flooded throughout the City; do not drive through flooded roads. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a> ^17170—@WindsorPolice
There's more rain on the way Wednesday, but as of Thursday morning, it will clear up "for now" for the rest of the week, said Williams.
"Tonight, this afternoon, we have a line of thunderstorms that will go through producing on average 5 to 10 millimetres," said Williams. "With those storms, you could get damaging wind gusts."
With files from Peter Duck
