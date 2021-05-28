Flood watch in effect for Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and Detroit River shorelines

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says that a flood watch is in effect for the shorelines of Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

ERCA issued the alert on Thursday evening, citing strong winds out of the east and northeast that are in the forecast for Friday.

According to the agency, wind speeds are expected to reach around 50 km/h on Friday afternoon, with gusts up to 70 km/h in open water.

"With these forecasted conditions, there is a potential for waves to build up over two metres in Lake Erie and up to one metre in Lake St. Clair," ERCA said in a media release.

The agency said that the shoreline between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park is a primary area of concern for waves and flooding. But water levels could increase on the Detroit River as well.

For the Lake Erie shoreline between Mersea Road 2 and Fox Run Road in Leamington, the flood watch was upgraded to a warning on Friday morning, with some flooding reported on in low-lying areas of Cotterie Park Road and Lakeshore Drive.

"Conditions are expected to worsen throughout today with forecasts indicating strong winds and waves lasting through

today and potentially until later Saturday evening," ERCA said.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has also issued a flood watch, saying that a gale warning is in effect for western Lake Erie.

East-facing shoreline areas on Lake Erie and Rondeau Bay are at risk. Shrewsbury and the bay side of Erieau are facing a risk of flooding on Friday and into Saturday while areas including Rose Beach Line and around Wheatley are at risk of shoreline damage and erosion, the authority said.

Officials from both conservation authorities are urging caution due to the forecasted conditions.

"People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery," the LTVCA said.