'Dangerous thunderstorms' and potential flooding in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch, warning of potential for "dangerous thunderstorms" in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, the weather agency says, along with large hail and heavy rain.

"Wind gusts up to 100 km/h will be possible," the statement says.

Essex Region Conservation Authority has also issued a flood watch for Leamington, from the outlet of Sturgeon Creek to the tip of Point Pelee National Park, and the west and south coasts of Pelee Island.

The authority warns the flood may result in "significant erosion of nearshore areas."

More from CBC Windsor: