Flood watch for Leamington, lake and river shorelines
A flood watch has been issued for Leamington, the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shorelines and the shoreline of the Detroit River.
ERCA has issued a flood watch for the area
A flood watch has been issued for Leamington, the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shorelines and the shoreline of the Detroit River.
With sustained wind speeds above 30 km/h expected, the Essex Region Conservation Authority said there is a high probability of flooding.
Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee, the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island, and the Lake St. Clair and Detroit River shorelines are all at risk for flooding and damaging waves to cause shoreline erosion.
Extended winds also have the potential to raise water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie, which will raise water levels in tributaries across Essex County.
More rain is in the forecast, which may further cause flooding problems.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.