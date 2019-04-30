Flood watch issued for Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie
The Essex Region Conservation Authority is issuing a flood watch for shorelines along Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.
High winds could whip up waves, erode shorelines
Significant winds are forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday. With already high water levels, ERCA warns the high winds could create damaging waves and erode shorelines.
Winds are not expected to shift or subside until Thursday.
Residents are advise to avoid areas where flooding could occur. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing, standing water, and shoreline/breakwall areas.
