Flood watch issued for Lake Huron

The St. Clair Region Conservation Authority (SCRCA) issued a flood watch for Lake Huron Wednesday evening.

The SCRCA says that strong winds over southern Lake Huron will start late this evening and persist into Friday morning. It adds that Environment Canada is forecasting waves will reach up to two metres this evening and then between two and three metres early Thursday.

"Residents along the Lake Huron shoreline can anticipate water levels to rise due to storm surge, with the potential for minor flooding in natural floodplain areas," it said in a release. "Shoreline erosion is possible with the increased wave action, particularly in the Old Lakeshore Road area of Brights Grove."

The SCRCA is asking the public to take precautions, including avoiding shorelines, flooded areas and slippery banks due to dangerous conditions.