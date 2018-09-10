Flood watch for Lake Erie, Rondeau Bay
Monday's flood watch has been extended to Rondeau Bay by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.
A flood watch is still in place for Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River
The Essex Region Conservation Authority previously issued a flood watch for shoreline areas along Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.
Due to the strong wind warning issued by Environment Canada, the LTVCA has issued a flood watch for Lake Erie and the Rondeau Bay area.
Sustained winds throughout Wednesday and Thursday mean wave levels on Lake Erie could reach up to two metres in height.
LTVCA expects that if the forecast holds, flooding on the bay side of Erieau will be to a greater extent than last week.
