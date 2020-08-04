Flood watch issued for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shorelines

A flood watch for the entire month of August has been issued for properties along the shorelines of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

In a press release, the conservation authority said it issued the watch as water levels for both bodies of water are close to their record highs set last year.

Manager of watershed and information services at the conservation authority Jason Wintermute said residents should be aware of the impact severe weather can have on water levels.

"Because lake levels are so high the shoreline areas are really susceptible to flooding," Wintermute said. "Especially in the summer when we can get thunderstorms and other kinds of pop up weather systems that can change the situation really fast."

Water levels in Lake Erie are one centimetre below the record high monthly average set in August last year.

The statement continues to say that water level forecasts predict lake levels will drop by 10 cm over the month of August.

Meanwhile, Lake St. Clair water levels are 6 cm higher than the record high monthly average set in August last year.

St. Clair's water levels are expected to drop seven to 8 cm over the month of August.

Despite the anticipated decreases, Wintermute said wind ranging from 25 kilometres an hour and up can still cause flooding and create waves that damage shorelines.

Shorelines most vulnerable include:

Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Lighthouse Cove.

The bay side of Erieau.

Shrewsbury​​​​​​​.

Rose Beach Line.

Bluff areas along Lake Erie shoreline.

The conservation authority said shoreline residents should be aware of local conditions and prepare accordingly.