Flood watch issued for parts of Lake Erie due to strong winds

Conservation authorities are warning of possible flooding along Lake Erie due to strong winds in the forecast.

Flood watches were declared by two conservation authorities in Southwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority said a flood watch is in effect from Amherstburg to Leamington for Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is warning of possible damage and flooding along Lake Erie and Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent. High water levels on Lake Erie mean there is also a risk that waves could cause damage and erosion along the shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, the LTVCA said.

The LTVCA said wind gusts could reach as high as 75 km/h overnight or on Thursday.

"Given current Lake Erie water levels and the predicted wind speeds, flooding is likely to occur along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent," the LTVCA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There is also a risk of erosion and shoreline damage in the area."

According to forecasts, wave heights could reach 1.5 m to 2 m Chatham-Kent, the LTVCA said.

Should conditions become rough, the LTVCA said people should take extra caution since the shoreline could become slippery and the waves could be strong.

"There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shore. Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children and animals should be kept away from the water," the statement said.