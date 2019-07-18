Weekend flood watch for Lake Erie shoreline
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a multiple-day flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline.
Waves up to one metre high are anticipated on Lake Erie
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a multiple-day flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline.
Strong winds from the southwest will begin overnight Thursday and continue all day Friday, increasing the risk of erosion and shoreline damage, especially along Lake Erie Drive.
According to LTVCA, the forecast shows sustained wind speeds will reach 30 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 55 kilometres per hour.
Waves up to one metre high are anticipated on Lake Erie.
The watch is in effect until July 20.
A long-term flood watch has also been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority, for all shorelines within the Essex Region. That watch is in effect until August 2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.