Weekend flood watch for Lake Erie shoreline

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a multiple-day flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline.

Strong winds from the southwest will begin overnight Thursday and continue all day Friday, increasing the risk of erosion and shoreline damage, especially along Lake Erie Drive.

According to LTVCA, the forecast shows sustained wind speeds will reach 30 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 55 kilometres per hour.

Waves up to one metre high are anticipated on Lake Erie.

The watch is in effect until July 20.

A long-term flood watch has also been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority, for all shorelines within the Essex Region. That watch is in effect until August 2.