Strong winds flood watch issued for western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued a flood watch Monday for the Great Lake shoreline areas.

According to an LTVCA media release, strong wind warnings have been issued for western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair, with a risk of shoreline damage, erosion and flooding throughout this evening and through the afternoon tomorrow.

Approximately 20 to 25 millimetres of rain is forecasted between this evening until tomorrow afternoon.

The LTVCA said south-facing communities are most at risk of shoreline damage, as well as flooding in low-lying areas.

"This would include the communities of Erie Shore Drive, Wheatley, Rondeau Bay Estates and the high bluff areas along Lake Erie," according to the LTVCA.

A strong wind warning has also been issued, with strong winds in the forecast for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. Winds are expected to start late this evening, lasting until tomorrow evening and could create waves over a metre high.

Winds from the south are expected to exceed 35 km/h by midnight, exceeding 40 km/h "sometime overnight" or early tomorrow morning.

Wind gusts are expected to exceed 60 km/h. Waves on Lake Erie could reach 1.5 metres in height.

"Throughout this period, strong south winds will be driving waves onto the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County," reads an excerpt from the same LTVCA media release.

According to forecasts, water levels and groundwater tables are so high in shoreline areas that rain "will have problems draining away and may lead to localized flooding."