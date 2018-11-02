Flood watch issued for Lambton County

A flood watch has been issued for Lambton County.

The St. Clair Conservation Authority says between 50 and 80 mm of rain have poured down, causing water levels to rise in the areas of Petrolia, Brigden and Black Creek near Bradshaw.

The alert also warns water levels are increasing steadily in Alvinston ​and Florence.

Several roads are expected to be closed this week:

Waterworks road between Courtright Line and Moore Line

Pretty Road between Stanley Line and McCallum Line​

Waubuno Road north of Bickford Line​

Fairweather Road between Rokeby Line and Shiloh Line​

Fairweather Road between Aberfeldy Line and Oil Springs Line

Poeple are reminded to avoid watercourses and flooded areas due to saturated and slippery banks as well as the danger of swift-moving water.

The flood watch is expected to remain in effect until Monday.