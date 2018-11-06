Flood watch issued for Lake Erie shorelines, including Pelee Island

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the Lake Erie shorelines.

The alert, issued just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, warns high winds may "erode" the shoreline, causing structural damage which allows for "wave overtopping and spray."

ERCA said there could also be flooding in low lying areas near the lake, due to waves and spray and the forecasted rain.

The weather authority adds people should take extra caution and avoid standing water and shoreline areas.

This advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Environment Canada issues weather statement

A "special weather statement" has also been issued by Environment Canada, which warns strong winds in the afternoon and evening for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

"Strong southwesterly winds with gusts up to 80 km/h are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into this evening. The strong winds are forecast to gradually weaken overnight," the statement reads.

The weather authority warns loose objects and tree branches may be tossed by the wind, causing injury or damage.