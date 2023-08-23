Flood watch issued in Windsor-Essex with more rain to come

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch due to today's rainfall.

In a statement, the authority says the region received between 25 to 35 millimetres of rainfall earlier this afternoon, "saturating the ground."

With more rain forecasted for this afternoon and evening the flood watch was put in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.

"Due to this rainfall, smaller surface drainage features, such as roadside ditches and municipal drains, are currently expected to be partially or bank full," the statement said.

Heavy rainfall is photographed in Belle River, Ont., in 2015. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Low lying areas along some of the larger rivers, streams and creeks may see some standing and flowing water as runoff begins to work its way downstream."

ERCA encourages residents to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

