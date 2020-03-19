Flood watch in effect for Great Lakes shorelines, Erie Shore Drive

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the Great Lakes shorelines, including the currently evacuated portion of Erie Shore Drive.

Strong winds are expected in the area which could last through to Saturday, according to the conservation authority.

Peak wind speeds could hit 45 km/h Thursday evening or overnight with gusts over 65 km/h. Friday afternoon winds are predicted to switch to the northwest and during the overnight to the north with peak wind speeds up to 40 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Waves could be around 1.5 metres on Lake Erie and one metre on Lake St. Clair during this event. Rain is in the forecasts with the potential for total accumulations of up to 20 mm.

According to the conservation authority, there is a strong risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including along the high bluff areas.

The LTVCA warns flooding should be expected in low lying shoreline areas such as along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent. Residents and workers along the shoreline should pay attention to local conditions and be prepared.

Erie Shore Drive a construction zone

The municipality of Chatham-Kent decided to close Erie Shore Drive after they learned there was a five to 40 per cent chance the dike protecting the shoreline could fail. They gave property owners nine days to move out of their homes and properties.

On March 9, the municipality closed off a portion of the road and it is now considered a construction zone and only authorized people are allowed in.