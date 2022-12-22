Pelee Island braces for flooding as waves are expected to reach 7 metres

Pelee Island is under a flood watch this weekend as strong winds are expected to cause waves as high as seven metres.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says the Township of Pelee and islands in the western basin of Lake Erie could see flooding. This comes as Environment Canada is issuing a strong wind warning for all five of the Great Lakes.

Winds will shift overnight, the authority says, and come from the west early Friday morning. They'll reach speeds as high as 100 kilometres an hour this weekend, beginning to slow on Christmas morning to about 40 kilometres per hour on Boxing Day.

"While there will be a temporary reduction in water level, the western shoreline of Pelee Island, and the islands within the western basin of Lake Erie may be subject to wave action, splashing, spray, along with freezing temperatures," the authority said in a flood watch.

The watch comes as Windsor-Essex braces for what forecasters say will be a severe winter storm. Environment Canada is forecasting between five and 15 centimetres of snow over the next two days, with winds reaching up to 100 km/h.

The authority says such winds will speed up shoreline erosion, and cold temperatures could create flash freezing that "can cause further damage to structures."

People should be extra cautious to avoid flooding areas, including rivers, streams and the shoreline, the authority says.

Environment Canada is forecasting waves up to two metres overnight, reaching as high as seven metres by Friday afternoon.

It says the Pelee area will see rain turn to snow Friday morning, which will come with low visibility.