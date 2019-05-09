Flood warnings downgraded to watches across the region
More rain is in the forecast, with about 20 millimetres expected Thursday
Flood warnings have been downgraded across southwestern Ontario to watches.
Winds have shifted to a southwest direction which has provided temporary relief for some areas. Areas that were flooded in the Rondeau Bay and Lower Thames areas have had a chance to dry out.
Long-range forecasts predict conditions for the weekend to be similar to Wednesday's weather, which means the same flooding events may occur.
A strong wind warning remains in effect.
Areas of concern:
- Lake Erie shoreline between Amherstburg and Point Pelee National Park.
- West and south shores of Pelee Island.
- Wallaceburg.
Watches have been issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority and the Essex Region Conservation Authority.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent installed cement and earth barriers across ends of several streets in Erieau Thursday to mitigate flooding damage where there are no break walls. The work was designed to ensure fire lane access.
About 15 homes in Rondeau Bay were affected by rising water, but there were no evacuations.
