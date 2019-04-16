Flood warning in effect for Leamington and Kingsville
Flood watch also in effect for the shorelines
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning as of Sunday for Leamington and Kingsville.
The authority says flooding is already happening in the area between Wheatley harbour and the tip of Point Pelee in Leamington. ERCA says Cotterie Park Road is completely impassable.
Flooding is also happening along County Road 50 in Kingsville between County Road 23 and the Linden Beach area.
There is also a flood watch in place for the Lake Erie shoreline, Lake St. Clair shoreline and the Detroit River shoreline.
The flooding is happening because of northeast and east/north east winds. That's resulted in continuous wave action, which also has the potential to cause shoreline erosion.
ERCA is asking the public to avoid those areas.
The advisory is in effect until Monday morning.
