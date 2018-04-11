Flood warning for Leamington, expected to worsen

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for Leamington.

Flooding is actively occurring along Cotterie Park Road between Fox Run Road and Mersea Road 2.

According to ERCA, the winds have started to increase in speed, causing significant waves for Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

Water levels are expected to peak Wednesday overnight.

ERCA said areas of particular concern include:

Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island.

Lake St. Clair shoreline.

Detroit River shoreline.

Major lake and river tributaries.

The authority has advised that the city of Windsor should monitor water levels along control dikes in the Little River Corridor and that Leamington should monitor dikes in the southeast end of the municipality.