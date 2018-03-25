Flood warning for Leamington's Marentette Beach Road

A flood warning has been issued for Leamington — along Marentette Beach Road.

According to the Essex Region Conservation Authority, high levels in Lake Erie have increased levels in the Marentette Canal. Portions of the road are underwater.

While there is no wind forecasted for the weekend, the conservation authority said the canal is susceptible to rapid water elevation changes connected to Lake Erie.

The lower portions of the Marentette Beach Road dike has sustained damage from storms in the last month. The interior corner of the dike is more exposed to direct wave impact, which ERCA said increases its risk of flooding.

ERCA is asking residents to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

