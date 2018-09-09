Flood warning in Leamington, ERCA advises

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the municipality of Leamington, and a flood watch for the rest of the region.

The warning advises that with forecasted winds out of the east and northeast with sustained speeds of 25 km, with gusts up to 50 km, "flooding is occurring on the east shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington."

Furthermore, damaging waves and wave overtopping is also occurring within within the area, as well as on the north and east shoreline areas of Pelee Island.

Important Flood Status Update <a href="https://t.co/2pXdhQJaFn">https://t.co/2pXdhQJaFn</a> —@essexregionca

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement warning of "significant rain" from Sunday through Monday.

Environment Canada's Marine Forecast has issued a Gale Warning for western Lake Erie due to high winds Sunday through Monday.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority warns that people should be careful and avoid the shoreline.

Flood Watch – Lake Erie Shoreline (various areas) – September 9, 2018 – 9:30 a.m. <a href="https://t.co/UyOUH3OGXP">https://t.co/UyOUH3OGXP</a> —@LTVCA_Flood

It also warns that throughout this period, there is a risk that waves could cause shoreline erosion.