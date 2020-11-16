Flood warning remains in effect for parts of Windsor-Essex after wind storm Sunday

Parts of Windsor-Essex are still under a flood warning after strong winds pushed water past the shoreline Sunday.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued a flood warning Sunday afternoon that remains in effect until Monday at 12 p.m. The warning came as parts of the region began seeing damaging winds.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Sunday for most of southern Ontario that said winds would start at 60-80 km/h, but were expected to reach 110km/h. Windsor's airport reported gusts up to 111 km/h at noon.

ERCA's warning noted that flooding was taking place in Leamington along Point Pelee Drive between Sturgeon Creek and Point Pelee National Park.

"The combination of high lake levels and these waves has caused water to begin pooling in low lying areas on private lands and within the Point Pelee Drive right-of-way," the warning reads.

The warning advised people to avoid the west shoreline of Pelee Island "due to significant wave activity."

Leamington, the warning states, should continue to monitor flood control dykes in the southeast Leamington Area, including the Mersea Road 1 Dyke and the Marentette Dyke.

As the winds and waves continue to build, this is what it's currently like on Erie Shore Drive in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a>. It will continue to get worse.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onflood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onflood</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xriun0ohdx">pic.twitter.com/Xriun0ohdx</a> —@Jason_Homewood

Meanwhile, it says Leamington and Essex should monitor the shoreline area along Point Pelee Drive and Windsor should monitor water levels along the flood control dykes in Little River Drain corridor.

Additionally, a news release and flood warning issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said there was flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

"There is water on many properties and around some of the homes. Floodwaters have made it onto the roadway in several locations," the warning reads.

Both warnings advised people to be cautious around flooded areas and keep children or pets away from standing or flowing water.

Waves are cresting over the breakwall in the Erieau navigation channel and getting inside buildings. Also, cresting over the top of my rubber boots. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/soaker?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#soaker</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onflood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onflood</a> <a href="https://t.co/UfRVFhrRuw">pic.twitter.com/UfRVFhrRuw</a> —@Jason_Homewood

Power outages

According to Hydro One's Outage Map, parts of Windsor-Essex are also experiencing power outages Monday morning.

Affected areas include Lakeshore, Leamington, Kingsville, parts of Essex County and Amhersburg and regions in Chatham-Kent.

"Hydro One crews continue to assess damage and safely restore power following yesterday's severe windstorm," reads an alert on the company's outage map.

Additional crews are being sent to the hardest hit regions of southwestern and central Ontario, the alert continues to read.