Flood warning issued for Leamington, Kingsville, Essex

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says flooding is occurring along portions of the shoreline in Essex County.

Winds out of the northeast at speeds of up to 40 km/h are causing flooding in the Marentette Beach area in Leamington, at Scratch Lane and Dix Alley and the Linden Beach area in Kingsville, and at the south end of the Arner Townline between Essex and Kingsville.

ERCA said Windsor, Tecumseh, Lakeshore and Pelee Island may experience water from splashing and spray.

Flooding may cause damage to shoreline structures, says ERCA. (Essex Region Conservation Authority)

The possibility for damage to shoreline structures exists.

The conservation authority has asked Leamington to monitor the flood control dykes in southeast Leamington.

The public is asked to avoid the areas affected by flooding.