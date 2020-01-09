Flood warning in effect for Leamington

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued a flood warning on Thursday that is in effect for the Municipality of Leamington.

The area impacted stretches from Wheatley Harbour to Point Pelee National Park along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The advisory states that there is "significant wave activity" on Lake Erie due to sustained winds of about 30 km/hr that is causing flooding in the southeast area of the municipality, adding that "water has already approached the centre of the roadway along a portion of Cotterie Park Road."

ERCA urges people to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is taking place, as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during heavy rainfall.

The flood warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday Jan. 10.