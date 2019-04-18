Feds commit $32M for flood protection in Windsor

It's a $90-million plan that will take about ten years to complete and the federal government will fund one-third of the cost.

But at the end of it, Windsor residents should end up with less water in their basements.

The feds announced a $32 million contribution Thursday to flood protection programs in Windsor.

According to Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, the money will help fund 12 major parts the plan that focuses on neighbourhoods in the east end and Riverside-area.

"[It will] add additional capacity and allow us to move more water faster," said Dilkens. "It's a huge component of us being able to deliver on this plan."

Dilkens was accompanied by MP Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, for the announcement.

Mendicino attributed the funding to Dilkens.

"Full credit where credit is due, to Mayor Dilkens and the people here in Windsor," said Mendicino.

"This is a way of getting federal dollars into the city to ensure there is a continuity of essential services, like access to roads," he said.

According to Dilkens, the city had asked for the "maximum amount" possible from the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund — and they got "every penny" they asked for.

"This is a very, very significant contribution from the federal government. We're getting more than a third [of the project cost] from the federal government," Dilkens said.

Mendicino said it was important that the federal government knows climate change is real — and that Windsor is at a higher risk for flood problem due to its location.

"Windsor, being on a riverside, being flat, does require more innovation around the projects that have been laid out," said Mendicino, calling the funding a "game changer."

The funding announcement was supposed to happen a few weeks ago, but was postponed "out of respect" for Fiat-Chrysler employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant after cuts were announced.

The money is available as projects are completed over the next ten years. Mendicino said the outcome of the upcoming federal election won't affect the funding.