$18M overland flood protection plan proposed for East Riverside

There's a "significant risk" for overland flooding in Windsor's east Riverside neighbourhood, which has prompted a 10-year proposal that would cost $18.7 million.

The plan was received by Windsor city council Monday night, and is separate from the city's $89 million sewer master plan.

The new plan focuses on dike improvements and upgrades to sewer systems that cross underneath the dikes.

"Overall it's about six kilometres of diking to be done, most through peoples' yards," said Dave Killen, an engineer with Landmark Engineers. "The devil's in the details. It's going to take some buy-in from the property owners as well."

Sewer improvements have been identified as a "top priority" to prevent overland flooding. That includes installing backflow prevention measures where storm sewers cross under the diking system.

Potential for flooding 'all along Riverside Drive'

Killen cautioned that flooding "all along Riverside Drive" could be possible if the region experiences record-high water levels similar to those seen during the summer, combined with a similar storm to one recorded in 1998.

He added that water could potentially flood "through the sewer system inland."

"How far and what extent that would go, would depend on the duration of the storm," said Killen.

Administration has already submitted an application to the federal government for a grant. If that's approved, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city would have "at least a third of those costs covered."

10-year plan

Mark Winterton, the city's engineer, said the implementation of this entire overland protection plan will span 10 years.

These recommendations are based off of climate change models that predict high water levels for the years 2030 and 2050.

Approximately 99 per cent of the diking system east of Little River is above the current one in 100-year flood level, while that number plummets to only 32 per cent west of Little River.

Predictions 30 years down the road see those percentages drop to as low as13 per cent.