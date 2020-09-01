Don't have insurance? The City of Windsor will collect your flood-damaged items

The City of Windsor says people with flood-damaged items from Friday's storm can request a special garbage pickup.

On Friday, parts of Windsor-Essex received more than 100 millimetres of rain that flooded a number of basements. In response to the damage, the city says people without insurance, or who are choosing not to file a claim, can co-ordinate a pickup with the city by calling 311 to dispose of any water-damaged items.

Special garbage collections are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to allow people time to get items to the curb and give collectors a chance to go to addresses they couldn't previously visit.

"Basement floods are just terrible and the City of Windsor is working hard to implement our $4.9 billion sewer master plan which will dramatically reduce basement flooding issues," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release.

"While we implement this plan, we are here to help residents in any way we can including a special pickup of damaged household goods."

People looking to book an appointment must call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Bookings are being accepted until 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.

The city said flood damaged items may include:

Couches.

Rugs (cut and bundled in 4 foot or 1.2-metre lengths).

Furniture.

Building materials.

Items not for pickup include:

Appliances, electronics or metal items. These are to be brought to the public drop-off depot.

Household chemical waste, paint cans and other chemicals.

On the scheduled pickup day, the city asks that:

Loose items be placed at the curb in garbage bags weighing no more than 44 pounds, or 20 kilograms.

Bags be placed side by side, not stacked.

Items be placed at the curb (not in the alley) by 6 a.m. on scheduled pickup day.

Normal household garbage pickup will continue in addition to these additional flood pickups and the hard-sided garbage container bylaw will be waived for this collection only.

The city also encouraged people to apply for its basement flooding subsidy program that subsidizes the cost of projects like installing a sump pump with sump pump overflow, backwater valves and disconnecting the fountain drains from the floor drain.