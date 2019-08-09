Residents of Flint, Mich., have been advised to boil filtered water as a precautionary measure following water pressure loss in the city's water distribution system stemming from a water main break.

According to a city media release, the main break was isolated and is being repaired. The city added transmission mains "typically don't service directly and the interruption in service was very limited."

The city cautioned residents to avoid drinking water without boiling it first.

"If you are currently not using a filter to remove lead from drinking water, flush your water for at least seven minutes before collecting any to boil," reads an excerpt from the city's media release.

"Boiled filtered, boiled flushed, or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food."

The city is in the process of collecting bacteriological samples from the its water supply. Should the samples pass quality assurance, the boil water advisory will likely be lifted after 24 hours.

Flint's water supply has been under scrutiny for several years, arising from a decision to pull water from a nearby river without treating the supply to reduce corrosive effects on old pipes.

Prosecutors previously dropped all criminal charges in June against eight people allegedly involved in the Flint water scandal.

Officials pledged to start the investigation over from scratch.