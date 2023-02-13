Flair Airlines adding flights to Vancouver from Windsor
On Monday, Canada’s leading low-fare airline announced new service between Windsor Vancouver, B.C.
New service begin in June, low-cost carrier says
Flair Airlines will be offering a direct flight to Vancouver from Windsor.
The low-cost airline announced the new service on Monday.
"Windsor has been an important market for us, and we're excited to increase our service in and out of the airport with the addition of service to Vancouver," Flair Airlines chief commercial officer, Garth Lund said.
"We want to give Windsorites affordable options to travel across the country, coast to coast, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Windsor International Airport."
Flights will run Wednesday and Saturday, beginning June 10. Fares start at $49.
Flair Airlines currently flies to Halifax and Tucson via Windsor International Airport.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?