Flair Airlines adding flights to Vancouver from Windsor

Flair Airlines will be offering a direct flight to Vancouver from Windsor.

The low-cost airline announced the new service on Monday.

"Windsor has been an important market for us, and we're excited to increase our service in and out of the airport with the addition of service to Vancouver," Flair Airlines chief commercial officer, Garth Lund said.

"We want to give Windsorites affordable options to travel across the country, coast to coast, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Windsor International Airport."

Flights will run Wednesday and Saturday, beginning June 10. Fares start at $49.

Flair Airlines currently flies to Halifax and Tucson via Windsor International Airport.

