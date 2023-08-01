New Flair flights to Cancun, Orlando hope to help rebound Windsor airport after 'devastating' pandemic

It's good news for snowbirds in Windsor and London: Flair Airlines has added routes to Cancun and Orlando-Sanford to its winter schedule.

The low-cost carrier will start flying from Windsor to Florida twice a week starting Jan. 21, and from London to Florida the next day.

The Windsor-Orlando flights start at $59, while the London ones start at $49.

"They're good family destinations. I think that's what people are looking for. You don't need to cross the river to fly from Detroit. It's a very convenient option. I think people have been crying out for more affordable ways to travel," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer for Flair Airlines.

The airline will fly from Windsor to Cancun once a week starting Dec. 5, and from London to Cancun twice a week starting Nov. 29.

These new routes mean a badly needed boost to the bottom line of the Windsor International Airport. When COVID-19 nearly shutting down the travel industry, Windsor's airport was without any flights for more than six months.

"It was a very slow ramp up. We're looking forward this year as we get through Q3 and Q4. COVID was devastating," said Mark Galvin, president and CEO of the Windsor International Airport.

The Windsor International Airport has yet to return to profitability since prior to the pandemic.

In a report going to city council this month, they say tunnel traffic and air travel is in its recovery stage.

They don't expect to see the $2-million dividend this year from the airport and tunnel they'd normally expect.

Pre-COVID, Air Canada previously had six flights out of Windsor per day and now that's between two or three. Porter Airlines had four flights each day before 2020 and now that's been cut in half.

"COVID was a game changer and a watershed event we don't want to see again," said Galvin.

"The more people fly these routes, the better off we are to get the next one, and the next one and the next one because we're demonstrating we can sustain these routes we haven't had before," he added.

Flair Airlines also added flights from Kitchener-Waterloo to Las Vegas starting in October.

Flair announced the expansion in a virtual press conference Tuesday.

"Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we've heard them," president Stephen Jones said in a media release.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said it "enhances" the relationship between YQG and Flair Airlines.

Scott McFadzean, president of London International Airport, said the airport "continues to see strong interest in Flair" in the city.