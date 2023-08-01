Flair offers new flights to Cancun and Orlando from the Windsor and London airports

It's good news for snowbirds in Windsor and London: Flair Airlines has added routes to Cancun and Orlando-Sanford to its winter schedule.

The low-cost carrier will start flying from Windsor to Florida twice a week starting Jan. 21, and from London to Florida the next day.

The Windsor-Orlando flights start at $59, while the London ones start at $49.

The airline will fly from Windsor to Cancun once a week starting Dec. 5, and from London to Cancun twice a week starting Nov. 29.

The airline also added flights from Kitchener-Waterloo to Las Vegas starting in October.

Flair announced the expansion in a virtual press conference Tuesday.

"Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we've heard them," president Stephen Jones said in a media release.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said it "enhances" the relationship between YQG and Flair Airlines.

Scott McFadzean, president of London International Airport, said the airport "continues to see strong interest in Flair" in the city.