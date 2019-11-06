'It doesn't make a lot of sense': More than 100 flags stolen from graves of Windsor First World War veterans

More than 100 flags were taken on Monday from the gravesites of First World War veterans buried in Windsor Grove Cemetery.

The flags were placed by members of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC) who decorate the gravesites of veterans buried in cemeteries across the city.

Paul Lauzon, president of the WVMSC, said he couldn't "put any logic to it."

"It doesn't make a lot of sense to me," he said. "The flags we put out there are available in dollar stores."

Lauzon said he spoke with cemetery staff who said whomever is responsible for removing the flags also took the flag flying from a large flagpole standing within the cemetery.

"Some brass pottery and things from other grave sites have been taken as well, so I'm not sure of the motive for the flags," said Lauzon. "I don't know where you would sell them, what kind of benefit you could get from it."

What's important is that every veteran, whether dead or alive, is honoured ... - Paul Lauzon, president of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee

Lauzon said WVMSC members who live near the cemetery first noticed the missing flags.

"Everybody has their own cemetery that they take care of," he said. "And this group noticed that flags were missing not on Second World War graves, but on First World War graves."

Members of the WVMSC spent part of Monday and Tuesday replanting flags to replace those that were taken.

"What's important is that every veteran, whether dead or alive, is honoured, especially this week," said Lauzon.

According to Lauzon, cemetery staff said there were "a couple of individuals that they were keeping an eye on."

Still, Lauzon said it's difficult to speculate who's responsible for taking the flags.

"So we just keep an eye on it and make sure that there's a number of flags out there for dignity and respect to the veterans," he said.

Cemetery staff told Lauzon that the police had been contacted.

I think it's just a one-off - Paul Lauzon

Members of the WVMSC aren't aware of flags being removed from the gravesites of veterans buried at other cemeteries in the city.

"I think it's just a one-off," said Lauzon. "I think it's someone passing through and just decided to take them … It could have been worse. They could have cut the rope on the main flagpole when they took the flag, and then we would have had to take the flag pole down to restore the rope."

Lauzon requested that members of the public keep an eye out for similar acts of vandalism in the future.

"If you see something, say something, and if you notice people out of place or picking up flags, especially this time of year … you could call Windsor police and let them know that it's taking place," he said. "It's all about dignity and respect, and people realize that those flags are there because people died so that they have the right to walk through there and have the freedom they have today."

"They should be a little more respectful of why they're there, and be thankful."