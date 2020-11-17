School board dismisses cohort at F.J. Brennan Catholic High School

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has dismissed a cohort of 11 students at F. J. Brennan Catholic High School after reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at the school Monday afternoon.

The school is located in Riverside in Windsor's east. The school board said it dismissed the students at the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow," the WECDSB said in a news release.

According to the school board's confirmed cases page, the case is a student.

WECDSB said it has left voice messages to the entire school community reassuring parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, their children may continue attending school.

"We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children," the board said.