Five injured in two-vehicle Kingsville collision

Five people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Kingsville Thursday.

Emergency officials responded around 1 p.m. to Graham Side Road and Road 6 East where a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck had collided.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The four occupants of the SUV were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about eight hours as collision investigators were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.