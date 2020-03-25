5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sarnia-Lambton region

Lambton Public Health and Bluewater Health have confirmed there are five COVID-19 cases in the Sarnia-Lambton region.

Each of the five people who tested positive for the disease are in their 60s. Health officials say they are recovering in isolation in hospital.

According to a press release from Bluewater Health, the five individuals each presented themselves at Bluewater's emergency department where they were tested.

"They have tested positive and we found that information out early today," said Julia Oosterman, chief of communications and public affairs at Bluewater Health. "Some of the individuals know each other and some of the individuals don't. We understand that some of these individuals may have come in contact with people who had been travelling but we don't have a confirmed travel history for 100 percent of them."

Lambton Public Health is in the process of following up with a small number of close contacts of the individuals. The investigation is ongoing.

Oosterman said the five people were tested with results coming back within 24 hours.

"This was expedited because of the severity of the illness and condition are they in it," she said, explaining she could not give an update on patient status now as that information is confidential.

Lambton Public Health directs that those who are concerned that they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, considerations include:

If you develop mild symptoms such as a fever or cough, move to self-isolation at home and rest.

If your symptoms become more severe and you need to seek medical attention, call your healthcare provider for assessment, or call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

For extremely severe symptoms, call 911 or visit the emergency department.

Lambton Public Health states that COVID-19 testing is only available under limited circumstances, due to limited supply of tests.

An initial COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool has been posted to the Ministry of Health website. Individuals who suspect they have COVID-19 can consult this tool to determine whether and how to seek further care.

LambtonPublicHealth.ca provides local access to information about COVID-19 including the current situation and resources to support the community.