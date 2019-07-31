Exercise program in Windsor getting kids with intellectual disabilities 'fit for life'

After leaving his old job as a support worker for Community Living Windsor, Darrin D'Amore realized there was something missing from his life.

"I wasn't able to meet with my clients as much as I would like to ... I fell out of contact with them," said D'Amore.

In late May, D'Amore started a fitness program at Central Combat Sports, a mixed martial arts gym in Windsor. Fit For Life sees about 15 people with disabilities engage in "functional fitness exercises" — allowing students to participate on their own or with their support worker.

"There's partner things that we do where they work with another client or a coach or a volunteer, so they get a lot of different things they can do in that hour. And then at the end of the class. we play a dodge ball game or a soccer game," he said.

The first class started on May 28. According to D'Amore, all of the students — and their support workers — have been loving the program so far, because it promotes unity and friendship.

"The first two weeks that we did it, I had the workers come in and they were telling me how much their clients loved it and they couldn't wait to go back next week," he said.

"Everyone leaves with a smile. We always bring our hands in in the middle. We do a little Fit For Life chant and make sure everyone slaps five and shakes hands at the end. "

Taking the pressure off support workers

D'Amore adds the program isn't just fun for students. It's also beneficial for their support workers.

"A lot of people do independent support work throughout the city, like Family Respite and Community Living. They take their clients out into the community, and they have them for an hour, two hours, three hours," said D'Amore.

"Sometimes, if you have a client all day and have nothing planned, it can be a long day."

Twice a week, Fit For Life hosts clients from Roots 2 Wings — an organization which seeks to improve the qualify of life, social skills and independence for children with intellectual disabilities.

"Some of the kids did gymnastics or they did different workouts at the university and we wanted to keep up their physical activity — so we found it was perfect to bring them to [Fit For Life]," said Gabrielle Saroli, executive program coordinator for Roots 2 Wings.

"Some of the kids did gymnastics or they did different workouts at the university and we wanted to keep up their physical activity — so we found it was perfect to bring them to [Fit For Life]," said Gabrielle Saroli, executive program coordinator for Roots 2 Wings.

She added it's important for children with intellectual disabilities to incorporate physical activity in their daily routine because it allows them to "focus better" and be happier overall.

"They're starting to come out of their shell more," said Saroli. "Even in progressing with their coordination and some of the activities that we do, it's amazing."

For D'Amore, Fit For Life is a win-win situation for everybody. On one hand, it allows children with disabilities to "workout and feel good." On the other hand, it also allows D'Amore to reconnect with the people he originally met back during his time at Community Living Windsor.

He said the major lesson he's learned while running Fit For Life is that "anything's possible," adding bringing everyone together in one room brings out "the good side to everybody."

When Darrin D'Amore left his job as an independent support worker for Community Living Windsor, he started to miss his clients. That's when he launched a 'functional fitness exercise' program, allowing him to reconnect with old friends. 1:44

"A lot of these these people come in and and they might not have ever exercised before, or they might be shy or not have very good social skills," said D'Amore, adding the classes allow students to socialize with their peers.

"It really brings the best out of everybody, so I just see how the team atmosphere and the group atmosphere brings the best out all the clients and and how they work together," said D'Amore.

"No matter what kind of disability or anything that's holding you back in life ... if you don't let that hold you back, then there's not much you can't do."