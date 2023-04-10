With warm temps in Windsor, fishers head to the riverfront for a good catch

Even though spring has just sprung, temperatures in Windsor are already heating up and expected to stay high throughout the week.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see lots of sunshine with highs into the low and mid 20s this week. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22 C.

The warm weather Monday, which saw a high of 18 C, was enjoyed by many who took to Windsor's riverfront to walk, run, cycle and fish. Walleye fish, also known as pickerel, can start spawning in the Detroit River in April.

Warm weather and spawning season are what often brings out fishers like Trevor Gelinas to Windsor's riverfront.

He said he often fishes in the Detroit River, either by boat or on land. On Monday, Gelinas was casting his rod on land beside a few of his friends.

With the rising temperatures, Gelinas said the walleye fishing season is already off to a great start.

Windsor is seeing warm temperatures this week, which is encouraging people to fish. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"I haven't caught anything yet, but you see fish coming in left and right, people have all their different techniques," he said.

"A lot more fish will be caught once that weather and that water warms up a little more — right now it's 45 F, so once it hits 46 F, 47 F, you'll see non-stop action down here."

Trevor Pitcher, a University of Windsor professor with the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER), told CBC News that despite rising air temperatures, the water temperature in the Detroit River has been pretty stable and will warm slowly.

As for how this warm weather will impact the fish, he said it depends where they're located and for how long this sort of weather lasts.

"In places like the Detroit River where there's a lot of cold water flowing down from other parts of the lakes, the fish are really doing well. Where the fish are heavily impacted to warm air temperatures are more shallow streams and creeks," said Pitcher, who is also the director of the Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre in LaSalle.

For example, Pitcher said fish in River Canard like pugnose minnow, bass fish or smaller bodied fish might be more vulnerable to prolonged warm weather or sudden changes in the temperature.

"When these temperatures come earlier and earlier or change or are highly variable, one of the outcomes we see is a big change in the spawning season or we see big changes in their behaviour, because they're sort of fooled by these temperature changes," he said.

Trevor Pitcher says the warm temperatures don't worry him when it comes to big-bodied fish, like walleye or yellow perch, that are in deep waters. Instead, he said smaller-bodied fish or ones in shallow streams might be more impacted by a change in temperatures. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The biggest concern with this, Pitcher said, is if fish lay eggs at the wrong time of the year then when those fish are born, there might not be enough food or good environmental conditions for them to thrive.

When asked whether this week's weather worries him, Pitcher said he's mainly concerned about some endangered or imperilled fish in smaller streams that can't "tolerate the drastic change."

But he said walleye and yellow perch in the Detroit River will be fine as they're further from the surface and more insulated from hot temperatures.