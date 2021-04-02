Windsor·Video
The joy of fishing, as spring comes to Windsor
CBC asked a couple of friendly fishers why they enjoy casting off.
CBC asked a couple of friendly fishers why they enjoy casting off
CBC News ·
Those enjoying warmer temperatures speak about why they love going fishing! 0:46
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?