That's a fish fly. It means you're living in a healthy ecosystem
Fish flies spend years underwater preparing to breed in the summer season
It's an unusual insect with spotted wings and a long tail. You've probably seen one fluttering around the Windsor-Essex area.
It's called a fish fly (sometimes called a shadfly or mayfly) — and you're likely to see lot more come mid-July if you live by a big body of water.
"They have one goal in their adult life — and that's to reproduce," said David Lowenstein, an entomologist at Michigan State University.
"I live about 20 kilometres from Lake St Clair. I'll never see a mayfly unless I go there," he said.
"People who live right on the lake... can see tens of thousands. Perhaps even millions of mayflies. We're talking significant numbers where they can become a nuisance for people on those brief nights where they're out in big numbers."
If you see a large number of fish flies, there's no need to worry, Lowenstein said. The insects are good news.
"Fish flies are a sign that water quality is really good. Fish flies only emerge in places that have clean water, good oxygen levels and not a lot of nutrient runoff."
He's got some tips for people who would rather limit the number of fish fly encounters they'll have this summer.
"If you know it's going to be a fish fly night, turn your porch lights off because they're attracted to light. That might reduce their numbers a bit. Keep your windows closed if you don't want them coming in."
Fish fly larvae live underwater for more than two years, feeding on algae and plants. In southern Ontario, they only come above water during the summer months to mate — and they die within days. Adult fish flies don't have mouths so they do not eat or bite people.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?