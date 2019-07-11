Windsor ball game called on account of fish flies

A few unwelcome spectators interrupted a Little League ball game, in Windsor, under the lights on Tuesday night.

Fish flies.

Forest Glade Baseball league vice president Chris Apthorp said when the fish flies show up, it almost turns into a whole different game.

"Kids have fun dodging, swatting the fish flies away," said Apthorp. "But it's not usually too bad."

A game Monday night was called for safety reasons after Apthorp said kids in the outfield couldn't see and the umpire had close to 100 fish flies on him by the time he called the game.

League vice president Chris Apthorp says Monday's game had to be called for safety reasons. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"For the most part, [spectators and parents] are good sports," said Apthorp. "There's a span of five to six days during the year where some parents sit in their car."

Beth Adlam said the fishlies have been out in "full force."

"Maybe we need to change our mascot to the fish flies," said Adlam. Her three children play in the Forest Glade league, and two of her kids also umpire.

Two of Beth Adlam's children umpire for the Forest Glade league. All three children play, which leaves Adlam on the sidelines to battle the fish flies. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"The spectators were kind of up and running around [Tuesday]," said Adlam. "They were getting into players' eyes and ears and mouths. It was not pleasant."

Adlam said the players still wanted to play, but the umpires said it wasn't safe enough.

Player Jessie McDonald called it disgusting and distracting and player Haily Emery said it was "uncomfortable to move," when the fish flies were landing on her face.

Jessie McDonald, Meila Tomko, Haily Emery and Alyssa Andrews were on the field Monday night when fish flies cancelled their game. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I held my glove in front of my face," said McDonald.

Alyssa Andrews plays the catcher position — so she couldn't move.

"I was crying," said Andrews.

Teams played Wednesday night without having to call off the games, but team officials and players are hoping the fish fly season ends soon.